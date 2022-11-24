Georgia man arrested in Iredell on felony weapons charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Georgia man on felony weapon and misdemeanor marijuana charges.

Joseph Jamar Olley, 36, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was charged with three counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm and one count each of felony manufacture or possess a weapon of mass death or destruction and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $500,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that members of the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team (ICE) stopped a vehicle on Interstate 77 South near the 59 mile marker on Monday.

Deputies reported smelling marijuana when they approached the vehicle and Olley, the driver, admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle, Campbell said. Deputies searched the vehicle and found two handguns in the spare tire area, he said.

One was a Taurus 9mm which had been reported stolen in Cherokee County, Georgia, and the second was a Kel-Tec 22 with a silencer and it had been reported stolen from a UPS shipping facility, Campbell said. The second theft is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Olley told deputies he was traveling from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta and he had bought the two handguns along the way, Campbell said.

Olley’s history includes felony aggravated assault, felony robbery, felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, felony forgery first-degree, felony forgery second-degree, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement and giving a false name, address or birth date to law enforcement.