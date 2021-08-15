Gene Roddenberry's creation will continue to 'live long and prosper'

Gene Roddenberry would have been 100 years old this coming Thursday, Aug. 19. Born in El Paso, Texas, he passed away in 1991 at the age of 70. Through his creation, “Star Trek,” in a sense he still lives and influences a great many people.

Eugene Wesley Roddenberry was the mastermind — some would say creative genius — behind TV’s “Star Trek,” which debuted on NBC on Sept. 8, 1966. The future which Roddenberry projected was an optimistic future, in that we, the people of Earth, were no longer fighting among ourselves, but together were exploring space, the “final frontier,” and we were “boldly going where no one has gone before.”

Mature readers of this column need only think back to what was going on in the late 1960s and early 1970s to understand what a ground-breaking program “Star Trek” was: War in Vietnam, civil rights protests and rioting here, the Cold War with the Soviets, an almost-hot war over Cuba, to name just four crises. And along comes a TV show featuring a science officer who was an alien, a Russian navigator and an Asian helmsman. (Mr. Sulu was never specifically identified as to his nationality.)

Think for a moment about other sci-fi motion pictures such as the “Mad Max” series, a future with little gasoline or other fuels, the countryside ravaged by bikers taking whatever they want.