Gene Roddenberry's creation will continue to 'live long and prosper'

Gene Roddenberry would have been 100 years old this coming Thursday, Aug. 19. Born in El Paso, Texas, he passed away in 1991 at the age of 70. Through his creation, “Star Trek,” in a sense he still lives and influences a great many people.
Eugene Wesley Roddenberry was the mastermind — some would say creative genius — behind TV’s “Star Trek,” which debuted on NBC on Sept. 8, 1966. The future which Roddenberry projected was an optimistic future, in that we, the people of Earth, were no longer fighting among ourselves, but together were exploring space, the “final frontier,” and we were “boldly going where no one has gone before.”
Mature readers of this column need only think back to what was going on in the late 1960s and early 1970s to understand what a ground-breaking program “Star Trek” was: War in Vietnam, civil rights protests and rioting here, the Cold War with the Soviets, an almost-hot war over Cuba, to name just four crises. And along comes a TV show featuring a science officer who was an alien, a Russian navigator and an Asian helmsman. (Mr. Sulu was never specifically identified as to his nationality.)
Think for a moment about other sci-fi motion pictures such as the “Mad Max” series, a future with little gasoline or other fuels, the countryside ravaged by bikers taking whatever they want.
Then there’s the “Terminator” movie series, with robots sent into the past (or present) to assassinate people. Or consider the movies based on H.G. Wells’ 1895 novel, “The Time Machine,” with a dystopian future of gentle, sheep-like folk, the Eloi, living on the surface of the Earth, while below ground lurk the Morlocks, a subterranean species of man which feed on the surface dwellers.
More examples? There’s “The Hunger Games” trilogy of films based on the books by Suzanne Collins, and the movie and the book “Nineteen Eighty-four” by George Orwell, with a future controlled by Big Brother, who is watching you. You get the idea.
Roddenberry’s enterprising future has its villains and violence as the crew of the United Star Ship Enterprise (NCC 1701) goes from one adventure to the next. But the crew members are explorers, not conquerors, and are bound by the Prime Directive.
Also, for each malevolent life form or race, there were as many benevolent beings and races “out there.”
The Enterprise’s crew was not only multiracial and multiethnic, it was multiplanetary, a sort of United Nations in Space. Among the main characters, you’ve got an Asian, an African, a Scotsman, a Russian, a good-old country doctor and an American, played by William Shatner (who is actually Canadian by birth). Oh, yes, and the most popular character in the show, the ultra-logical Vulcan, “Spock,” pointy ears and all, played by Leonard Nimoy.
Roddenberry, who wrote scripts for TV Western series before “Star Trek,” envisioned his show to be a sort of “Wagon Train” to the stars. “Wagon Train” was a very popular TV Western. It ran on the NBC network from 1957 to 1962 and then on ABC from 1962 to 1965. Roddenberry also penned at least 24 scripts for “Have Gun, Will Travel,” my personal favorite TV Western.
How many young people decided to consider a career in science because of “Star Trek?” I wonder how many of our astronauts were “Trekkies.” I’ve got a “flip phone” which strongly resembles the communicators Captain Kirk used when he needed Scotty to beam him up quickly. There were no cell phones back in 1966.
Roddenberry, was raised in Los Angeles. In 1983 he summarized his varied careers: “I went from combat aviation to commercial airlines to amateur writer to cop to pro writer to producer and quite a number of little byways during all that.” Roddenberry was a World War II pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps, flying B-17s and B-24s in the South Pacific.
Roddenberry had as friends such sci-fi luminaries as Isaac Asimov and Ray Bradbury, who wrote the Forward to Roddenberry’s authorized biography. Captain Kirk’s “Beam me up, Scottie!” has entered the English lexicon. Besides five TV series, there have been 13 feature-length “Star Trek” motion pictures.
I don’t know about any other TV series in which after a show folded, it came back with a new cast, different characters, and was so soon accepted by die-hard fans of the original series. But that’s what happened with the original “Star Trek” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”
I’d like to make a prediction about the future here: I think the books and movies and TV series based on Roddenberry’s creation will continue to “live long and prosper” into the future.
And maybe, just maybe, we Earthlings can get our act together and do something positive in the future, hopefully, before the 23rd century, which is when the series supposedly takes place. It would make Gene Roddenberry proud, even if we don’t develop warp drive.
***
An informative read is “Star Trek Creator: The Authorized Biography of Gene Roddenberry” by David Alexander (ROC Penguin Books, 1994). I got a copy through the Iredell County Library’s Cardinal system. Another interesting book I consulted was Lawrence M. Krauss’s “The Physics of Star Trek” (Basic Books, 1995) which goes into detail as to why holodecks, transporters, warp drive, time travel, tricorders, dilithium crystals, etc., may or may not be in our future, where we may “live long and prosper.”
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”