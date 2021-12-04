Gene Houpe to seek reelection to Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Republican Gene Houpe announced he is seeking reelection in what appears to be a hotly contested race for three seats on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve and represent the citizens of Iredell County on the Board of Commissioners and in the region as the District 12 Director of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC),” Houpe said. “Representing our region on this Board has given an important voice from Iredell County to advocate for projects and funding for the needs of Iredell County.”
In addition to Iredell County, Houpe also represents Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties. Houpe is in his second term as the elected District 12 Director on the statewide board.
The current commissioner said he has “worked hard, alongside our local, state and federal elected officials to advocate for millions of dollars in grant funding for the airport, schools, agriculture, and other projects in the county, which saves tax dollars.”
Houpe said he is proud of the excellent working relationships he has built with all elected officials to help get things done for Iredell County. Houpe said he takes pride in his constituent services when citizens call needing assistance with a problem. He said he is accessible and available to all residents in the county.
Houpe said he is dedicated to serving the vastly different and unique needs of Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, Troutman, Statesville and Union Grove. He said he believes his experience will matter in his reelection campaign, and he hopes to keep Iredell County as a premier place to work, live, and raise families. He believes the success of the county is built with investments in safe communities, education, and all county services while balancing growth and economic development.
“I look forward to continuing the work and projects that we have begun and will continue to help grow our tax base instead of our tax rate,” Houpe said.
Filing for the commissioners race, as well as national, state and other local contests, begins Monday at noon.
