Gene Houpe to seek reelection to Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Republican Gene Houpe announced he is seeking reelection in what appears to be a hotly contested race for three seats on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve and represent the citizens of Iredell County on the Board of Commissioners and in the region as the District 12 Director of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC),” Houpe said. “Representing our region on this Board has given an important voice from Iredell County to advocate for projects and funding for the needs of Iredell County.”

In addition to Iredell County, Houpe also represents Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties. Houpe is in his second term as the elected District 12 Director on the statewide board.

The current commissioner said he has “worked hard, alongside our local, state and federal elected officials to advocate for millions of dollars in grant funding for the airport, schools, agriculture, and other projects in the county, which saves tax dollars.”