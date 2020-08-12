Gene Houpe gets second 2-year term with the North Carolina Association of County Commisioners

Iredell County Commissioner Gene Houpe was re-elected last Friday by his peers of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners to represent District 12 through 2022. Houpe says he'll make sure the concerns of Iredell County's citizens are heard from in the state's and the nation's capital.

"That puts me in Washington and Raleigh advocating on behalf of our region and those eight counties. The benefit of that is having somebody on one of those district seats and on those boards like that is we help shape the legislative goals for the state and the region," Houpe said. "That puts our voice at the table."

Other counties in District 12 include Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and Union. Houpe has held the position since 2019 and said that building relationships with others in different levels of government allows him to help shape the goals and outcomes of legislation.

"When you're in Washington and you're in Raleigh, and you're creating those relationships with 'Team Trump' and the governor's office out of Raleigh, you can advocate for our county a lot better when they know you. You're on a first-name basis with our state and federal representatives," Houpe said.

The chairman of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, James Mallory III, echoed how important it is to have Iredell County's voice heard when legislation is being passed on the state level. County Commissioner Tommy Bowles also hit on the fact that Houpe's position helps make sure the county, as well as the others in District 12, don't get overlooked.