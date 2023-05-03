The Gemstone District (Iredell County) Cub Scouts recently held the county-level Pinewood Derby race at Rocky Mount Church in Mooresville.
The race included the top three racers from 10 Cub Scout Packs in the county. A total of 26 Scouts competed in the timed race on an inclined track in the fellowship hall.
The top five winners were as follows:
First place — Brennan Salmons, Pack 377, Mooresville
Second place — Everett Furman, Pack 171, Mooresville
Third pace — Benjamin Maletta. Pack 171, Mooresville
Fourth place — Mackensie Silicon, Pack 166, Mooresville
Fifth place — A J Maletta, Pack 171, Mooresville.