Pack 607 in Statesville joined other packs and troops from the Gemstone District at Rocky Mount Church in Mooresville for Vespers Service on Feb. 6. Pack 607 is chartered by Concord Presbyterian Church in Statesville.
Photo used with permission
Caroline Loy proudly represented Pack 607 as its flag bearer.
Photo used with permission
Packs and troops from the Gemstone District opened Vespers services with the Scout Oath and Law.
