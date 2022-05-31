Gearing up for Summer Reading at the Iredell County Library

Summer Reading is a two-month series of programming the library hosts each year in an effort to keep the community engaged and learning throughout summer months, with registration beginning June 1.

This year’s Summer Reading program will include in-person programming, Take and Make activity bags for all ages, age-appropriate activity booklets and reading logs to record your progress during June and July.

Everyone who submits a reading log between July 30-Aug. 5 will be entered to win one of several grand prize drawings for their age group.

The programs featured below are just some of our highlighted events for the next month. Registration is required for all programs that take place inside the library. A full schedule of events across all Iredell County Public Library branches can be found on at https://iredell.lib.nc.us/.

Adult programs

Photos Tell a Story: Statesville Library, June 22 at 2 p.m. Discover the magic of photographs and the secret histories they can tell. Learn how you can use photos in your own research and why they are important in documenting Iredell County history.

Summer Book Talks: Statesville Library, June 29 at 2 p.m. We are excited to announce a summer-only book discussion group at the Statesville Library. Stop by the main branch any time after June 1 to register and pick up copies of this year’s book selections, which are yours to keep. The June discussion will feature “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens.

Children’s programs

Ocean Slime: Make your own slime with a glittery, ocean-themed twist. Statesville Library: June 6, 7, and 8 at 2 p.m. and June 7 at 10 a.m. Harmony Library: June 7 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Troutman Library: June 9 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ocean Calming Jars: Calming jars are a mesmerizing sensory toy filled with glittery goo — and also a great way to relax and calm your mind. Statesville Library: June 13, 14, and 15 at 2 p.m. and June 14 at 10 a.m. Harmony Library: June 14 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Troutman Library: June 16 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Outside the Library

Down to Earth Aerials: June 15 at 10 a.m. at Troutman ESC Park, 338 North Ave., Troutman. Use your imagination to pretend that you are watching a mermaid dance under the sea while a talented performer demonstrates her skills. Sponsored by the Friends of the Troutman Library and the Town of Troutman as part of our Summer Reading program. Registration is not required for this program.

