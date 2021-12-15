Gary and Patti West honored as 2021 Humanitarians of the Year by Canopy Housing Foundation

For Gary and Patti, they said being recognized was a humbling experience. While Gary stepped away from a formal role in 2010, Patti continued until earlier this year before current director Michele Knapp took over.

“We were just shocked and thrilled and, you know, just a disbelief, all of those emotions,” Patti said. “We’re very honored and appreciative. ... We’ve never liked to have the attention on us. So that’s been a been a little odd, but put that aside and it’s just such a huge honor to be part of such a large region to, and to choose us out of all the other very worthy people that I’m sure were nominated.”

Patti said that even with stepping away — which she said felt like leaving a child behind — she knows that Fifth Street is in good hands.

“We know the work will go on at Fifth Street. It’s not because of Gary and Patti West that Fifth Street has been so successful. It’s been because of a whole lot of people that have contributed in so many ways, not just financially, but with the heart and soul,” Patti said. Stepping away with hard because we don’t get to be a part of that anymore, but we know this community and its heart and know that it will go on.”