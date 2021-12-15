Gary and Patti West honored as 2021 Humanitarians of the Year by Canopy Housing Foundation

Gary and Patti West, the founders of Fifth Street Ministries, were honored as the 2021 Humanitarians of the Year by the Canopy Housing Foundation last week.
The Wests’ work over the past 30 years in Iredell County though Fifth Street was recognized by the organization for its impact on the community.
“Patti and Gary’s mission and drive to treat all people, with dignity, love and respect, no matter what their condition or background truly embodies a humanitarian and exemplifies the overall spirit of this award. Because of the Wests’ hearts, spirit of service, love for all people and dedication to this work, lives have literally been saved,” David Kennedy, the 2021 Canopy Association/Canopy MLS president, said. “Their work with the homeless over the last 30 years is a special calling that should serve as an inspiration to the Realtor family and the community-at-large, reminding us all that one small act, can impact an entire community.”
As the humanitarian award winner, Gary and Patti West received a commemorative crystal award and Fifth Street received a $5,000 donation from the foundation in their honor at the Centennial Celebration.
Canopy said as the charitable arm of the Canopy Realtor Association, one of the goals is to shine a light on the work people and nonprofits are doing across its jurisdiction of Mecklenburg, Iredell and Haywood counties.
For Gary and Patti, they said being recognized was a humbling experience. While Gary stepped away from a formal role in 2010, Patti continued until earlier this year before current director Michele Knapp took over.
“We were just shocked and thrilled and, you know, just a disbelief, all of those emotions,” Patti said. “We’re very honored and appreciative. ... We’ve never liked to have the attention on us. So that’s been a been a little odd, but put that aside and it’s just such a huge honor to be part of such a large region to, and to choose us out of all the other very worthy people that I’m sure were nominated.”
Patti said that even with stepping away — which she said felt like leaving a child behind — she knows that Fifth Street is in good hands.
“We know the work will go on at Fifth Street. It’s not because of Gary and Patti West that Fifth Street has been so successful. It’s been because of a whole lot of people that have contributed in so many ways, not just financially, but with the heart and soul,” Patti said. Stepping away with hard because we don’t get to be a part of that anymore, but we know this community and its heart and know that it will go on.”
Gary said he was similarly surprised, especially with the timing, but that he also appreciated it wasn’t just recognition of their work or the physical award itself, “it’s beautiful,” he said, but a donation to Fifth Street as well.
“The fact that Fifth Street got a monetary gift out of it really makes it even more meaningful,” Gary said.
Fifth Street’s history
Fifth Street began in 1988 in Burnsville before its move in 1990 to Statesville. While once a clothing and supply closet, the Wests took on the challenges that came with running a homeless shelter. That soon grew as the organization. A few years later, the Wests added a soup kitchen.
In 1991, their operation moved to the old Avery Sherrill School as it expanded. As the organization continued to grow, so did the need for a bigger facility. In 2008, the Fifth Street Ministries campus was built and moved into its current location.
Fifth Street operates a number of programs , including the shelter, My Sister’s House, veterans housing and PATH House.
