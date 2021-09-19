Garrison's experiences in Statesville influenced his recent novel, "What Seems True"

James Garrison’s novel “What Seems True” is the tale of the murder and the relationships of those surrounding it on Texas Gulf Coast in 1980, a blending of reality and narrative fiction as the author explores the subjects of murder, sex, racial conflict and labor strife.
The story is inspired by a real crime that took place in Port Arthur, Texas, in 1979, but there is a small bit of Statesville in it as well, as Garrison was raised here and graduated from Statesville High School. He said his experiences growing up here in the 1960s had an effect on how he crafted his characters and how they interacted with each other.
“Absolutely. Growing up in Statesville, North Carolina, influenced how I viewed things,” Garrison said. “I grew up in the ’50s and ’60s there in a small town and you don’t realize the change is happening until all of a sudden you look back and wow, like the ’50s and ’60s were a massive change.”
Whether it was seeing pastors debate the Civil Rights Act in a church basement, closing a pool in town to avoid desegregation or the sit-ins in Greensboro and more locally, those events left an impact on Garrison. And the fact those changes rarely happen overnight and their legacies play out for decades to come was no different from what he would see in Texas. While legally many Americans had made a step forward, the people under those laws dealt with the slow crawl of progress in the real world.
He would see that himself as a student at UNC and studying law at Duke University. That education led to taking a job with Texaco Inc. as a labor and employment lawyer, which led him to play a small role in the real-life story his novel is based on.
The Port Arthur, Texas, murder that provided inspiration for Garrison fictionalizes what he saw when a real-life Texas Ranger came to a Texaco oil refinery’s asphalt plant to investigate the murder of the plant’s first African American supervisor. He didn’t want to give away the real-life outcome, but his story takes those events and examines those relationships and motives — which he said may not be as clear-cut as they seem at first blush. The story not only looks at race but the relationships of workers and management, as well as how sex and gender influence the characters’ interactions.
“Of the characters, I especially enjoyed developing the Ranger as a top-notch investigator and crotchety barroom philosopher who will leave most readers shaking their heads,” Garrison said in a press release. “I also enjoyed creating the plant manager, who wields a swagger stick and rules his domain like a feudal lord, like some of the managers I dealt with in the refineries. And the tough young female Manager of Industrial Relations — so many players on the stage to love developing.”
“What Seems True,” published by TouchPoint Press, comes out on Tuesday.