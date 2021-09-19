Garrison's experiences in Statesville influenced his recent novel, "What Seems True"

James Garrison’s novel “What Seems True” is the tale of the murder and the relationships of those surrounding it on Texas Gulf Coast in 1980, a blending of reality and narrative fiction as the author explores the subjects of murder, sex, racial conflict and labor strife.

The story is inspired by a real crime that took place in Port Arthur, Texas, in 1979, but there is a small bit of Statesville in it as well, as Garrison was raised here and graduated from Statesville High School. He said his experiences growing up here in the 1960s had an effect on how he crafted his characters and how they interacted with each other.

“Absolutely. Growing up in Statesville, North Carolina, influenced how I viewed things,” Garrison said. “I grew up in the ’50s and ’60s there in a small town and you don’t realize the change is happening until all of a sudden you look back and wow, like the ’50s and ’60s were a massive change.”