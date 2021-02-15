Ten members of the Mooresville Garden Club delivered four to five dozen cookies to five local fire departments and the EMS headquarters to say “thank you for your service,” said club member Charline Sims. Although homemade cookies were not made available this year because of COVID-19, Sims noted the club didn’t want to cancel their annual Valentine’s Day appreciation visit. Therefore, the group purchased sealed packages of goodies to share with the first responders.
Garden club shares Valentine treat with first responders
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Town of Mooresville and the Mooresville Police Department were held in contempt of court on Tuesday after failing to return nearly $17,000…
- Updated
Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 4-10.
Since it began its adoption program recently, several dogs have found new homes through the Rescue Ranch Adoption Program, including a litter …
- Updated
The COVID-19 vaccine is available through select Walgreens pharmacies in limited doses.
- Updated
Two men are charged with multiple counts of burglary after a Statesville Police Department investigation.
- Updated
Gavan Bennett's classmates gathered outside of Union Grove Elementary School on Wednesday to let him know that they have his back as he battle…
Gordon “Gord” Englund received a memorable present to celebrate his 97th birthday Thursday.
The Marquee Cinema that occupied Cinema Drive won't be there much longer as demolition work began last week on the building. The early work of…
- Updated
Harmony and northern Iredell County got a boost recently as a new cell phone tower was built by AT&T.
- Updated
The elderly man and his granddaughter, reported missing late this morning, are back home and are safe, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.