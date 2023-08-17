A garage was destroyed in a fire in Statesville on Wednesday when a sanitation truck rolled into it. No injuries were reported.

A Benfield Sanitation Services truck, which wasn’t being driven at the time, reportedly began rolling and crashed through two fences before striking the detached garage on Brookhollow Road.

How it began moving — the fire itself — are still under investigation.

Monticello Fire Chief and Iredell County Emergency Management Coordinator Jody Smyre said the truck struck the electrical box of the garage and began the blaze. The building, the sanitation truck and a truck that was parked in the driveway were in total losses in the fire.

The Statesville Fire Department, Iredell Rescue Squad, Iredell EMS and the mobile air unit from the Harmony Fire Department all responded to the fire.