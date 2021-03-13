Game of Zones: Martin Marietta's potential quarry expansion brings attention to Statesville's zoning policy

When Martin Marietta’s quarry opened in 1960, Statesville was half the size it was now in population and the highway that runs beside the quarry was built the same year. It’s expanded seven times according to city documents, usually with minimal controversy.
However, at least one developer in the area wasn’t happy to see Martin Marietta’s proposed expansion would put some of the heavy equipment close to where they proposed to build an apartment complex for senior citizens.
James H. Pressly, of the Pressly Residential Group, said that he feels the city isn’t sticking with its published zoning policy and hopes that he can sway the city council members’ minds before they vote on the first reading of the rezoning request at their meeting Monday.
“We were shocked the city would approve this expansion,” Pressly said. “It isn’t consistent, isn’t following its own policy.”
Pressly said it had been planning for the facility known as Residence at Northgate since 2013 and met with the city and Martin Marietta during that time. While they expected some noise and other side effects from extracting rock out of the ground, Pressly said that changed when Martin Marietta’s most recent request for a zoning change was submitted.
Pressly Residential Group’s plan for their facility puts it very close to where Martin Marietta plans to expand, which will have ponds for collecting water from the operations sitting near the Residence at Northgate. Even with berms of dirt potentially blocking the view, Pressly fears residents on top of the second and third stories of the building would be looking over them and into the quarry, which wouldn’t be a selling point for the proposed residential facility.
The Pressly Residential Group’s frustration stems from what they say is the city not following policy on heavy industrial area zoning (like the quarry) and residential areas like the ones nearby, Pressly said.
He hopes to bring attention to the proposed zoning change with the group Statesville Citizens Against Backyard Quarry. Pressly said with the city only requiring those with land adjacent to the expansion to be notified, some were left in the dark.
“There are thousands of residents in the neighborhood that don’t know that this quarry will all the way from 115 to almost Monticello and Taylorsville Road back here,” Pressly said.
Pressly frames it as “Wall Street” vs Statesville, as the Raleigh-based company had more than $4.2 billion in revenue in 2018, and said the company and the city hoped to rush it through the approval process to avoid any pushback.
“They can’t fight it, so we’re fighting for them to stop this. Our main goal with our press release was to let citizens know that it is reckless land use policy,” Pressly said.
He said with the group Statesville Citizens Against Backyard Quarry he hoped to show residents in the area some of the potential impacts, including noise pollution, unsightly buffers, as well as increased traffic.
“The average person in town has a lot at stake when a city isn’t following its own policy,” Pressly said. “Your neighborhood could be next.”
Martin Marietta’s plans
The city of Statesville didn’t respond to an email last week asking for further explanation of why the planning board approved the expansion, but in the city’s staff report, it is noted that Martin Marietta plans to upgrade some equipment and move it toward the center of the quarry if the plan is approved by the city council. It also noted that while some of the concerns brought up by Pressly were included in the 2004 Small Area Plan, also known as the Old Wilkesboro Road Small Area Plan, that it ultimately wasn’t adopted by the city council. The staff report said because of that, it carries no formal authority.
The potential rezoning would affect 53.8 acres with 100 feet being needed as a buffer zone between the quarry and other properties. The buffers can be earthen berms, vegetation or fencing.
Martin Marietta regional Vice President Steve Bruce sees the expansion as a needed change for their operations. He said changes will help handle some of the concerns that come with noise and pollution issues associated with the work done there.
“The change to the quarry footprint is minimal. The quarry already has industrial zoning for its pit operations and other areas,” Bruce said. “The new property will allow us to replace older equipment that was approved and installed under older environmental regulations with new, modern and energy efficient equipment that is quieter and produces less emissions than the current equipment. Another part of the new property will be used solely for freshwater and settling ponds that are required by the quarry’s air quality permit, to comply with the Clean Water Act and to recycle water for reuse. Lastly, the new property will provide for additional buffers from neighboring properties.”
Bruce also pointed to the costs of trying to move the materials from elsewhere, if the quarry didn’t expand.
“Stone like this quarry has produced for the last 60 years is used in virtually all construction. It is the principal ingredient in both asphalt and concrete and is used around the footers and foundations of most buildings. Stone is very expensive to haul long distances, so it is important for any growing area to have a nearby source. Likewise, hauling stone from a new quarry further away would mean more fuel consumed, more truck emissions and more wear and tear on local roads. Keeping existing sites open so that new ones don’t have to be sited and permitted is good planning,” Bruce said.
Mixed feelings from residents
If you ask residents in the areas around the quarry, there is no true consensus. While several were glad to speak, not all wanted their names to be used for several reasons, including that they potentially are looking to sell their land to Martin Marietta as the quarry expands. The company has been buying properties nearby as it looks to expand its footprint.
Some residents were clearly against any change, but others acknowledged that the quarry had been there for some time and seemed to accept that the quarry would grow and there was little they could do about it, even if they had strong feelings about the expansion. Others said while the occasional blasts and other negative effects of the quarry were a concern, it was something they accepted as part of living where they did.
Laury Brown, who lives across the Wilkesboro Highway but within a mile of Martin Marietta’s quarry, said that while she has no real issue with Martin Marietta’s plan, she hopes the city will improve how it communicates in situations like this. While her neighborhood isn’t directly affected by the quarry, she worries without communication and without the city playing a gatekeeper role with growth, it could have a negative impact on where she lives if the city isn’t careful.
“I had to do all my homework, but it shouldn’t be that hard. As a citizen, you have a responsibility to keep your eyes and ears open, but the city has a responsibility too,” Brown said. She said that the city can go beyond the lowest threshold for notifying the public. “We have a lot of unprecedented change in our city, and I think it needs to grow up a little bit when it comes to the framework that surrounds that communication.”
