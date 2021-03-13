Game of Zones: Martin Marietta's potential quarry expansion brings attention to Statesville's zoning policy

Bruce also pointed to the costs of trying to move the materials from elsewhere, if the quarry didn’t expand.

“Stone like this quarry has produced for the last 60 years is used in virtually all construction. It is the principal ingredient in both asphalt and concrete and is used around the footers and foundations of most buildings. Stone is very expensive to haul long distances, so it is important for any growing area to have a nearby source. Likewise, hauling stone from a new quarry further away would mean more fuel consumed, more truck emissions and more wear and tear on local roads. Keeping existing sites open so that new ones don’t have to be sited and permitted is good planning,” Bruce said.

Mixed feelings from residents

If you ask residents in the areas around the quarry, there is no true consensus. While several were glad to speak, not all wanted their names to be used for several reasons, including that they potentially are looking to sell their land to Martin Marietta as the quarry expands. The company has been buying properties nearby as it looks to expand its footprint.