Gaining experience: New firefighters learn skills at hands-on training burn

A brick house, slated for possible demolition, was instead turned into a teaching tool for a group of firefighters Saturday.

Cool Springs Fire Department, with assistance from the mobile air unit from Harmony Fire Department, used the house to train new firefighters and give others additional experience, said Cool Springs Chief Andy Webster.

The house was on the property of a slated development on Lone Pine Road and had been used as a rental property in the months leading up to Saturday, Webster said. The property owner contacted the fire department some time ago, Webster said, but COVID pushed any plans to burn the house back.

Then asbestos was discovered in the ceiling and it was removed but that presented a quandary to the fire department, Webster said. “A house is no good without a ceiling (for training purposes),” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burning it without a ceiling would have meant the house would be compromised quicker and that limit the training, he said.

Fire department officials made the decision to pay a contractor to put sheetrock in so that firefighters would be able to experience the realism of a house fire. “It was worth the expense for the training,” Webster said.