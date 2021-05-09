Gaining experience: New firefighters learn skills at hands-on training burn

A brick house, slated for possible demolition, was instead turned into a teaching tool for a group of firefighters Saturday.
Cool Springs Fire Department, with assistance from the mobile air unit from Harmony Fire Department, used the house to train new firefighters and give others additional experience, said Cool Springs Chief Andy Webster.
The house was on the property of a slated development on Lone Pine Road and had been used as a rental property in the months leading up to Saturday, Webster said. The property owner contacted the fire department some time ago, Webster said, but COVID pushed any plans to burn the house back.
Then asbestos was discovered in the ceiling and it was removed but that presented a quandary to the fire department, Webster said. “A house is no good without a ceiling (for training purposes),” he said.
Burning it without a ceiling would have meant the house would be compromised quicker and that limit the training, he said.
Fire department officials made the decision to pay a contractor to put sheetrock in so that firefighters would be able to experience the realism of a house fire. “It was worth the expense for the training,” Webster said.
The exercise was mainly to help newer firefighters get hands-on training, Webster said. He said many new firefighters in volunteer departments do not have the time to obtain firefighter certification through organized classes, so a training burn can provide some of that training in a shorter span of time.
“We take opportunities like this to teach them the basics, and we team them with experienced personnel,” he said.
Some got a little more training than planned as in the midst of the controlled burn, they responded to a grass fire on New Salem and Pop’s Lake roads.
Webster said the new firefighters were able to learn a little more about firefighting and gain valuable experience. “It went well,” he said. “We have a good group of firefighters.”