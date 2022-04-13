Gabe Barajas preparing for 80-mile paddleboard journey

There are likely few people who know Lake Norman better than Gabe Barajas. From the deck of his paddleboard, he has gone from the lake’s beginning near Long Island all the way down to the Cowans Ford Dam in Huntersville.

However, come the end of June, Barajas and his paddleboard will leave the comfortable shores of Lake Norman for a much more daunting task: crossing an 80-mile gap from the Bahamas to the eastern coast of Florida.

But this trip isn’t just for personal accolades. It is being made as a part of the annual Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis.

“I really felt compelled to help,” Barajas said. “This event brings all kinds of people together from all walks of life to achieve a common goal.”

The Crossing was started as a fundraising event for the Piper’s Angels Foundation, a nonprofit started by Travis Suit, whose daughter was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at the age of 4. While Barajas does not have any direct connection to anybody with the disease, he does feel a connection to the plight of Suit.

“Their story is unique and heartfelt because it comes from another father that is just trying to help his daughter,” Barajas said. “I have two daughters, so if I was put in his shoes, I would do whatever it takes to provide the best quality of life that I can.

“That’s what compelled me to want to help.”

Barajas has been training for the event for just under a year, preparing his body for the riggers of a 80-mile, 14-hour paddleboard ride across the Gulf Stream in the Atlantic Ocean. The paddlers will set out from North Bimini Island in the Bahamas around midnight on June 26 and have 18 hours to complete the journey northwest to Lake Worth Beach in Florida. Barajas hopes to complete his trip in 14 hours.

To date, the furthest that Barajas has paddled in one trip is one round trip from the top of Lake Norman to the bottom, roughly 46 miles.

“The fatigue is something that worries me, but I’ve never gone that distance,” he said. “I’ve trained to go that far, but it’s still an unknown for me.”

During the voyage, the paddlers are responsible for their own food and hydration, which is brought to them by nearby guide boats. The participants are allowed to have some kind of audio entertainment with them, but Barajas is unsure if he will bring anything like that along with him.

To be a part of the event, each participant had to raise at least $1,500. However, Barajas has his goal set a bit higher.

“I had a racing buddy growing up in California and his dad died last year. His car number was 37, I always choose locker 37 when I go to the gym,” Barajas said. “It’s a number that means a lot to me, so I’m trying to raise $3,700 for the event.

“I didn’t want to just raise the minimum.”

As of April 13, Barajas has raised just over $2,100.

“I have this platform that is 14-feet long, 27-inches wide, and using it to go make a big impact,” Barajas added.