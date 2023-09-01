The city of Statesville announces the launch of the FuseArt Statesville Project, an initiative that aims to elevate the city’s aesthetic appeal while celebrating its rich culture and identity. Made possible by a grant from ElectriCities of NC, Inc., this project looks to transform ordinary electrical boxes throughout downtown into captivating landmarks.

This endeavor seeks to foster a sense of pride and ownership among both residents and visitors by turning functional utility structures into eye-catching works of art. The initial goal of the project is to wrap eight electrical boxes throughout Downtown Statesville, with the potential for further expansion in the future.

Open to artists, individuals and organizations, the FuseArt Statesville Project invites creative minds to submit visually appealing artwork and designs that will be transformed into wraps for the electrical boxes. These transformed structures will remain in place for a predetermined period, determined by collaboration between the city and the Electrical Box Art project organizing committee.

The project adheres to the North Carolina Public Art in the Right of Way Policy, ensuring that the artworks contribute positively to the urban landscape. Furthermore, the project follows guidelines set by the city of Statesville and the provided documentation.

“We believe that these art wraps will not only enhance our community’s identity but also enrich the spirit of our citizens,” Richard Griggs, director of recreation and parks in Statesville. “This project is an embodiment of our commitment to artistic expression and community pride.”

The FuseArt Statesville Project has a set of ambitious goals, including:

Enhancing the community identity of Statesville.

Enriching the spirit and pride of residents.

Reflecting high standards of artistic creativity.

To ensure the success of these goals, the wraps are required to:

Allow for the free flow of traffic without compromising safety.

Remain free of branding, advertisements, controversial, or inflammatory images.

Include a waiver of artistic rights, allowing the city to maintain and alter the wraps as needed.

Electrical boxes available for wrapping are strategically located throughout Downtown Statesville. The specific box locations will be chosen by the Electrical Box Art project organizing committee. The boxes’ dimensions are predominantly 74”h x 48”w x 12”d or 78”h x 33”w x 24”d, with the chosen locations determining whether the artwork will be displayed on one or both sides.

Artists selected for the project will receive a stipend of $200 for their contribution. To participate, interested individuals or groups are required to submit:

Website and/or social media links of the artist.

Artist rendition and written description of the project idea.

Applications for the FuseArt Statesville Project can be submitted through the City of Statesville at www.statesvillenc.net and must be received by Sept. 22 Contact Griggs at rgriggs@statesvillenc.net or 704-878-3429 with any questions.