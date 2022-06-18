Fundraisers look to help victims of golf cart crash

A crash between a golf cart left two dead and four injured this week in Statesville when a vehicle collided with a car on Fort Dobbs Road on Monday night.

Soon after hearing of the tragedy that affected the family of Savannah Boltz, whose daughter Jada Marlowe was also severely injured in the crash, some of her co-workers at Davis Regional Medical Center wanted to do something to help during the time of need.

“At that moment the director and I decided quickly that we all needed to come together as the team and family that we are to support her and her family for this long road ahead,” Allie Russ Gregory, who is organizing the effort, said.

She said the GoFundMe had reached two previous goals with more than $20,000 raised to help cover medical and other expenses. Jada is still in the hospital with multiple serious injuries as of Saturday.

“It’s important to us because Savannah is the most kind-hearted, self-giving mom, friend and nurse that I have ever had the pleasure to work beside and get to know. It’s a complete tragedy. No one deserves this. We have all questioned why, just why God lets bad things happen to such good people,” Gregory said. “But we know that we can come together to ease her financial burdens.”

Gregory said Boltz is the type of person who would give you the shirt off their back to help, so they merely wanted to do the same for their friend and co-worker.

“As a mother myself I cannot imagine the hurt and pain she’s feeling right now. She’s a fighter, her daughter is a fighter and she has all of us fighting behind her as well each step of the way,” Gregory said.

The GoFundMe for Jada can be found at https://gofund.me/58e1944a.

There is also another fundraiser related to the crash by a family friend, Amber Boutot. It can be found at https://gofund.me/093bb698.

That same drive to help someone they know and care about brought Candance Brooke Mullins and Anais Maldonado to help organize fundraisers at both the Troutman and Statesville locations of Randy’s Bar B Que last Saturday and the upcoming one on June 25. Randy’s said 10% of the proceeds from sales will go toward the Marlowe, Mills, and Teagan families.

She said they were thankful that Randy’s Bar B Que has always been willing to help out by donating this way, as well as allowing bake sales in the parking lot.

“And of course the entire community has been affected by the news of this crash, whether by knowing the victims, knowing their family or just being in awe of the tragic situation and caring for those affected. We are honored and grateful that we get to be able to do such a thing. We just want to help how we can,” Mullins said.

Robin Pittman of Randy’s Bar B Que said while she didn’t know the families involved directly, the staff, like many others has a connection to the families affected. Pittman said the businesses have been blessed over the years to be successful and they have a strong customer base willing to come out especially at times like these.

“We 100% believe it is a horrific tragedy and your heart goes out to people like that,” Pittman said. “If you give the people a venue to can help, they will.”

There will also be a bake sale outside of Randy’s locations in Statesville and Troutman where money can be donated there as well. 100% of the money made from the bake sale or donated directly will go to the families involved.

Monday’s crash

The crash happened on Monday night and killed Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, of Statesville and Bentley Marlowe, 5. Both died at the scene, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The four others injured on the golf cart are Amy Mills, 26, Teagan Murphy, 16, Jada Marlowe, 13, and Bailey Marlowe, 2. They were transported via medical helicopters to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.

The NCHP said around 9:40 p.m. a Honda Accord driven by Austin Ray Harmon, 23, of Statesville, crossed the centerline and struck the golf cart. Harmon was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle. A magistrate set bond at $250,000.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.