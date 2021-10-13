Fundraiser planned for North Iredell outdoor team

A fundraiser for the North Iredell outdoor team will be held Saturday at Blake Farms RV Resort in Union Grove.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include more than 25 vendors and feature children’s activities, bounce hours, archery, face painting and a silent auction. There will be music from 2-4 p.m. Food will be available.

The outdoor team is comprised of students from North Iredell High and Middle schools.

They compete in shooting sports involving .22-caliber rifles, shotgun (skeet), and archery. They team members also compete in orienteering (compass) events, and a written exam is included. They compete in a tournament organized and operated by the N.C. Wildlife Commission and is the biggest event for youth in Iredell County.

The tournament will be held March 5, 2022, and around 700 students from District 7 usually compete. It is held at Hunting Creek Preserves in Harmony.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The team began in 2014 with 25 students, and since then, the team has progressed to hosting tryouts and has about 50 students per year as part of the team.