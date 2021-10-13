Fundraiser planned for North Iredell outdoor team

A fundraiser for the North Iredell outdoor team will be held Saturday at Blake Farms RV Resort in Union Grove.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include more than 25 vendors and feature children’s activities, bounce hours, archery, face painting and a silent auction. There will be music from 2-4 p.m. Food will be available.
The outdoor team is comprised of students from North Iredell High and Middle schools.
They compete in shooting sports involving .22-caliber rifles, shotgun (skeet), and archery. They team members also compete in orienteering (compass) events, and a written exam is included. They compete in a tournament organized and operated by the N.C. Wildlife Commission and is the biggest event for youth in Iredell County.
The tournament will be held March 5, 2022, and around 700 students from District 7 usually compete. It is held at Hunting Creek Preserves in Harmony.
The team began in 2014 with 25 students, and since then, the team has progressed to hosting tryouts and has about 50 students per year as part of the team.
Travis Lewis, the school resource officer at North Iredell High and the adviser for the team, said it began because there are many young people who are not ballplayers but wanted to be a part of a team.
Lewis said being a part of the team is important, and in turn, the young people learn that they depend on the team as the team depends on the individual. Parents and grandparents are encouraged to watch practice and support their children. He said the involvement of fathers and grandfathers is especially important.
“That support and encouragement from male role models is priceless,” he said.
The interest in the team continues to grow, Lewis said. About 60 young people try out, and that number is winnowed down to 50 to make the team manageable for the advisers and coaches.
Lewis said any school or young people sixth through 12th grade interested in the outdoor team can contact him at travislewis@iss.k12.nc.us.
Blake Farms RV Resort is at 1819 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove.