Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Hwy., Mooresville, will be hosting its monthly fundraiser dinner on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The drive-through, take-out only meal will be held from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $9 per plate, which will include chicken casserole, corn, coleslaw and cake.