Fundraiser brings in $700 for Books for Birthdays

Carolina Red Café in High Point recently raised $700 for an organization called Books for Birthdays.

Books for Birthdays started in Statesville with its inaugural book distribution on July 1, 2015, to foster care children in the Iredell County Department of Social Services foster care program.

Books for Birthdays gives new and personalized books to children in foster care.

The organization moved to High Point in 2018, but has continued to serve children in Iredell County.

Anyone who wishes to donate can send contributions to Books for Birthdays Inc., 1589 Skeet Club Road, Suite 102-103, High Point, N.C., 27265. Donations can also be made via the group’s website at booksforbirthdaysinc.org.