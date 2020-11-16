Funding for land purchase to be considered

Allocating funds for two volunteer fire departments to purchase land will be considered by the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the commissioners’ meeting room of the Iredell County Government Center, 200 S. Center St.

The Fire Tax Oversight Committee is asking the commissioners to approve $200,000 for Central and West Iredell to purchase land for future stations and for $109,692.67 to pay off land purchased for a future station.

The monies will come from the countywide fire district’s undesignated fund balance.

The board will also hold a public hearing to consider adoption of the 2021 Public Transportation Program. Public hearings will also be conducted concerning rezoning requests from Harold C. Mash Sr. for 25.9 acres off Eagles Refuge Drive and William Clay Wooten for 4.76 acres of farmland along West Memorial Highway.

The board will also consider requests from Iredell-Statesville Schools to apply to the Local Government Commission to issue debt not to exceed $9 million and from Iredell Parks and Recreation to accept $58,500 in reimbursement grant funding from the NC Alliance for YMCAs.

Requests from Charlotte Water for approval to extend water to the Davidson Pointe neighborhood and to acquire property in the county and from the Health Department to approve writing off $39,958.71 in uncollected patient account debt.