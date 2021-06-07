Fun is the name of the game at The Carnival at the Signal Hill Mall

There is a simple reason why kids like Aubrey Gibson and Nevaeha Kasmarcik are at The Carnival at the Signal Hill Mall.

"We just wanted to get out of the house and have some fun," Gibson and Kasmarcik said after a ride on the Yo-Yo chair.

After a year of social isolation and distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that was the answer many gave as they made their way into the Signal Hill Mall's parking lot this weekend. While there were still masks seen here and there, several carnival-goers said they were simply getting back out into the community and socializing like they would any other summer.

And of course, the bright lights and sounds are sure to catch anyone's attention regardless of the past year. And no matter the odds of winning a prize, the allure of an overly plush stuffed animal will always have people putting down a few dollars to test their luck.

The carnival is operated by Florida Amusements and open from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and it will be at the mall through Sunday.

