Fun-filled weekends to celebrate Halloween

The N.C. Transportation Museum is hosting some seasonal fun this fall, with a Halloween train rolling around the historic grounds for the remainder of this weekend and next weekend. The Halloween Train will be offered today, Oct. 25, and again Halloween weekend, Oct. 30-31. The best part is that it is all being offered at the museum’s regular admission rates.

Kids and adults are encouraged to get into the spirit, with Halloween costumes welcome on both weekends. The train ride will be decorated for Halloween, with music to match. Each child will receive a ticket for a Halloween treat bag.

The museum is committed to making your Halloween Train ride a fun and safe experience. Train cars will be limited to 30 percent capacity, and cars will be sanitized between each ride, including seats, windows and handrails. Passengers will board their car through one vestibule door and exit on the opposite side, to limit or eliminate contact between passengers. Cloth face masks are required.

There will be much more to enjoy after the train ride. Hayrides will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday from 12:30-4 p.m. The hayrides will offered at a limited capacity to allow for social distancing.

