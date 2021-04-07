Full Bloom Film Festival set for Sept. 9-11

At its heart, Statesville’s Full Bloom Film Festival has always been about connection.

Connection to the community through shared experiences at local venues. Connection to new ideas and people from visiting filmmakers. Connection to a world of cultures and emotions through a diverse and engaging selection of films.

Those were all missed connections in 2020, when the festival was forced to cancel due to the pandemic, said Iredell Arts Council Director John Koppelmeyer.

“This year, we’re taking the festival back to its roots, focusing on bringing incredible films and – of course – fun parties and the red carpet back to Statesville,” Koppelmeyer said.

The 6th Annual Full Bloom Film Festival, which will be held Sept. 9-11, is dedicated to bringing innovative, unique cinema to Statesville, said FBFF Chair Charles Ashe.

"Our festival has been very popular in past years, which helps us to draw quality films and is ultimately the foundation of a great film festival,” Ashe said. “We have been so fortunate to have attracted such high quality films and expect a diverse selection from around the U.S. and the world this year.”

