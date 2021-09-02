Full Bloom Film Festival: 5 films you won’t want to miss

These films are among the 35 selected to be shown at the Full Bloom Film Festival from Sept. 9-11 in downtown Statesville. Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

“Saving Spiracle” is a documentary telling the story of three business owners as they struggle to keep their Charlotte-based company afloat while trying to keep their personal lives intact during a worldwide pandemic.

“Cheatproof,” by director Edith Snow, is a short, dark and thought-provoking comedy. A man and woman meet in a diner to try and stave off an affair by confessing their deepest, darkest secrets.

“The Paper Angel” — After taking over the family used car lot, Chris Bell squandered most of the meager profits on playing poker, owing more than $10,000. A car lot mogul offers to buy him out for $250,000. Acting on a whim, Bell takes a donation angel off a Christmas tree, hoping that a kind gesture for a stranger might turn the tables on his luck; but he finds out the hard way that luck is sometimes the worst thing to happen.

“Saving Juliette” is the story of what happens when people from every walk of life galvanize their community, question their political leanings and work to hold their representatives accountable, all in an effort to have good water in Juliette, Georgia.