Fu Manchu novels were a success with readers and inspired a moustache

The hero-foil, the protagonist, to the evil doctor was the criminologist Sir Denis Nayland Smith, assisted by Dr. Petrie. This sounds more than a little like the Sherlock Holmes books, but instead of Holmes and Dr. Watson as the protagonists, we have Denis Nayland Smith and Dr. John Petrie. And instead of the evil machinations of Professor James Moriarty, we have the diabolical plots of Dr. Fu Manchu.

The first book of the series was published in England under the title, “The Mystery of Fu-Manchu.” The book was subsequently published in America under the title, “The Insidious Doctor Fu Manchu,” which is one of the books that I have in paperback. My copy was published in 1961 by Pyramid books — a division of P. F. Collier & Sons. The 191-page paperback cost all of 35 cents, new. I repeat: Thirty-five cents! By 1976, two of the novels — of the same length — had a $1.25 cover price.

The novel was a success and 13 more Fu Manchu novels were penned by Rohmer. Subsequently there came feature films, the first being 1929’s “The Mysterious Dr. Fu Manchu,” comic books, a newspaper comic strip, etc.