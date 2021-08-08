Fu Manchu novels were a success with readers and inspired a moustache

As you may have inferred from some of my previous columns, I have an affection for fictional heroes in books and films of decades ago. Some of these characters have become what are now loosely called “superheroes” and have had recent movies made about them. Among this group would be Doc Savage, Tarzan, Tom Swift, The Hardy Boys, The Shadow, Captain Midnight, etc.
I have nine paperback novels by Sax Rohmer, that represent the opposite; the main character of Rohmer’s books is the archvillain, devil incarnate, the implacable Dealer in Darkness, Architect of Evil, Prophet of Corruption, Fu Manchu. These books have rested, undisturbed, for years on my “To Be Read Someday” shelf. Fu Manchu may have been the inspiration for James Bond’s opponent in the novel “Dr. No” by Ian Fleming.
And let us not forget that the All-American hero, Flash Gordon, was challenged by the exceptionally cruel and very nasty Ming the Merciless, Emperor of Mongo, first appearing in the 1934 newspaper comic strip.
The first book of the Fu Manchu series was published in 1913, just before World War I began. The series centered around an antagonist, Dr. Fu Manchu, an evil genius bent on world domination, who certainly sounds like most of the bad guys in the James Bond books and films.
The Fu Manchu series was authored by the English novelist Arthur Henry Ward (1883-1959), who used the pen name Sax Rohmer. I know: it sounds like an itinerant woodwind player.
The hero-foil, the protagonist, to the evil doctor was the criminologist Sir Denis Nayland Smith, assisted by Dr. Petrie. This sounds more than a little like the Sherlock Holmes books, but instead of Holmes and Dr. Watson as the protagonists, we have Denis Nayland Smith and Dr. John Petrie. And instead of the evil machinations of Professor James Moriarty, we have the diabolical plots of Dr. Fu Manchu.
The first book of the series was published in England under the title, “The Mystery of Fu-Manchu.” The book was subsequently published in America under the title, “The Insidious Doctor Fu Manchu,” which is one of the books that I have in paperback. My copy was published in 1961 by Pyramid books — a division of P. F. Collier & Sons. The 191-page paperback cost all of 35 cents, new. I repeat: Thirty-five cents! By 1976, two of the novels — of the same length — had a $1.25 cover price.
The novel was a success and 13 more Fu Manchu novels were penned by Rohmer. Subsequently there came feature films, the first being 1929’s “The Mysterious Dr. Fu Manchu,” comic books, a newspaper comic strip, etc.
By the way, the Fu Manchu character and the various portraits of him, were the inspiration for what has become known as the Fu Manchu moustache. In the nine films, the insidious Fu Manchu was played by Boris Karloff, Warner Oland and then by Christopher Lee. In the 1940 Republic Pictures’ 15-chapter cliff-hanger serial, “Drums of Fu Manchu,” the evil doctor was played by Henry Brandon. Interestingly, Fu Manchu is never described as having a drooping, chin-length moustache in any of Rohmer’s books, but has the long, droopy moustache in the films.
More recently, the Fu Manchu books by Rohmer, the films and such based on the novels have been criticized as portraying Asian people in a bad light and contributing to the “Yellow Peril” concept, that is, Rohmer’s have been criticized as contributing to a negative ethnic stereotyping and anti-Asia fear.
In the author’s defense, beside the Fu Manchu novels, Rohmer wrote five plays, one of which was “Fu Manchu: A Chinese Melodrama” (1927). He also authored four nonfiction books, 50 novels with no Fu Manch connection, and two posthumously-published short story collections.
Sax Rohmer’s books may also be purchased through Amazon.com., and sometimes they might be found at used book stores, Goodwill and Salvation Army stores and yard sales. I might see you there, as I search for the five novels I do not have.
A recent check of eBay revealed more than 3,000 Fu Manchu-related items for sale. However, some of the items — T-shirts, CDs — relate to a rock band named “Fu Manchu” which was formed in 1985. Many of the other items are DVDs and various printings of the novels.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”