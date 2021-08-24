The film "From the Ground Up: The Reconstruction of Fort Dobbs," which details the reconstruction of the French and Indian War site, is set to be included in the Library of Congress.
The G.L. Wilson Building Co., a local general contractor, which partnered with the Friends of Fort Dobbs and Fort Dobbs State Historic Site to rebuild it, announced the news.
"The reconstruction of Fort Dobbs was a milestone event for the Statesville community, the Friends of Fort Dobbs and all those involved over many years," Tom Wilson, the company's president, said. "The film ‘From the Ground Up: The Reconstruction of Fort Dobbs’ was produced to commemorate the hard work, dedication and construction expertise of all those who labored in the reconstruction. To be recognized by the Library of Congress with the addition of the film to the permanent collection is truly an honor and will forever commemorate the efforts of so many."
The short documentary was directed by Emma Wegmiller and produced by G.L. Wilson Building Co. in 2019. It will be accepted into the library's collection under the Motion Picture, Broadcasting, and Recorded Sound Division, the company's release says.
The fort was originally built in 1755 during the French and Indian War, and the film follows as modern and historic construction techniques were used to re-create it. The project was completed in September 2019.
For Scott Douglas, the historic site manager, the reconstruction serves as a piece of living history.
"Having a completed reconstruction of the fort has been a tremendously important addition to the historic site," he said. "Fort Dobbs is the only N.C. State Historic Site with the mission of telling our state’s role in a global war, one that is often overlooked but was influential in the development of the country in which we live today.
"The physical structure of the fort serves as a stage of sorts — a space that visitors can step into and get a glimpse of what life 265 years ago may have been like. It is in that space that our staff can tell the stories of the real people who lived on died on the site."
Copies of the documentary are available for sale at the Fort Dobbs State Historic Site.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL