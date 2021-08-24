The film "From the Ground Up: The Reconstruction of Fort Dobbs," which details the reconstruction of the French and Indian War site, is set to be included in the Library of Congress.

The G.L. Wilson Building Co., a local general contractor, which partnered with the Friends of Fort Dobbs and Fort Dobbs State Historic Site to rebuild it, announced the news.

"The reconstruction of Fort Dobbs was a milestone event for the Statesville community, the Friends of Fort Dobbs and all those involved over many years," Tom Wilson, the company's president, said. "The film ‘From the Ground Up: The Reconstruction of Fort Dobbs’ was produced to commemorate the hard work, dedication and construction expertise of all those who labored in the reconstruction. To be recognized by the Library of Congress with the addition of the film to the permanent collection is truly an honor and will forever commemorate the efforts of so many."

The short documentary was directed by Emma Wegmiller and produced by G.L. Wilson Building Co. in 2019. It will be accepted into the library's collection under the Motion Picture, Broadcasting, and Recorded Sound Division, the company's release says.

