Friends, strangers rally to help postal carrier

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Almost anyone who knows Fred Lewis refers to him as their best friend.

And even those who don’t know Lewis feel a friendship for the rural U.S. Postal carrier.

Lewis, 46, suffered a devastating stroke a few weeks ago, leaving him paralyzed on his left side and unable to speak, said Rick Gabree, a co-worker and friend.

Gabree updated Lewis’ status Friday, indicating he is making progress with his motor skills and his speech is also slowly progressing.

A crowd-sourcing page started earlier this week shows the concern and compassion for Lewis, both from those who know Lewis and those touched by his story. More than $12,000 has been raised in just a few days.

Lewis, the father of a 7-year-old daughter, was at a small birthday party on Aug. 20 when he suffered the stroke. He was taken to Lake Norman Regional and then to Atrium Health in Charlotte, where he is still being treated, Gabree said.

“We were all devastated,” Gabree said. “Fred is loved by everybody.”

With mounting medical expenses as well as daily expenses, Gabree said, those who call Lewis a friend wanted to help in any way possible, and earlier this week, they started the Go Fund Me page.