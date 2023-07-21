Evidently we had a decent rain late last Saturday night, judging from the still-wet grass and the number of sticks on the ground under our oak trees on Sunday morning. On the way to church, I noticed how the corn was doing in the fields. The corn crop looks good, due to frequent showers and abundant sunshine.

Judy and I are not farmers, although Judy has a large ceramic pot on the side porch with one tomato plant therein, which has already yielded one small tomato and has several others growing. Recently, in the cool of the evening, I have toured our lawn, clipping or pulling up various species of botanical invaders. I prefer to pull them up and then knock the soil off the offending roots, rather than just cutting the plants off near the ground. If I had a good weed identification book, I would tell you what I have been clipping or pulling. Regrettably, I never had a class in botany, although I know a good number of local trees by their leaves thanks to the Boy Scout “Forestry” merit badge. Weeds, however, are a different matter.

I do know three weeds: poison ivy, wild onions (actually, wild garlic) and Queen Anne’s Lace, which is the wild carrot. Dig or pull one up and smell the root. It is a crude carrot, although too tough to be eaten by us.

Back to church. Before worship service began, our friend John Moorfield strolled over and handed me a small, plastic bag of okra from his garden. John and his wife, Mary, have a sort of okra ministry going and Judy and I are blessed to be recipients of their bounty. John said deer have been snacking on their okra, so he did not have as much as usual, but that he had prayed over this problem and the okra had responded somewhat, thus proving the power of prayer.

Judy and I are long-standing members of the Eager Okra Eaters Club, and Judy’s vegetable soup is better with thin slices of John and Mary’s okra cooked in it. Some folks like stewed okra and tomatoes, but that dish is a bit too slimy for me.

Pastor Bill Bates’ sermon last Sunday fit in perfectly with thinking about rain and sunshine and growing plants. His sermon was based on Jesus’ allegory about the sower of seeds and the four different types of ground, found in Matthew 13:1-9, 18-23. You know, the story about the scattering of the seed (the Gospel) and where the seeds land (among us). Some of the seeds land in gravel, some in the midst of thorns, and so forth. Some of the seeds sprouted and grew (flourished), while other seeds did not.

The point, as I understand it, is that we should be the good soil, where the seeds can sprout and multiply. Many of our congregation in eastern Iredell’s Cool Spring community tend to a small garden or are the children of real dirt farmers, so there was noticeable nodding of heads as they heard the Rev. Bill’s words.

The title of the sermon — or “homily,” if you are Catholic — was “Growing a Garden.” Our hymns were “This Is My Father’s World” and “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” both mentioning grass, flowers and trees, which emphasized the point of the sermon.

After the last hymn and the benediction (from the Latin for “Good Words”) some of us adjourned to the fellowship hall for reflection on the minister’s message, coffee and donuts. Mostly for the coffee and donuts.

Someone had thoughtfully brought some sliced tomatoes and bread and there was a squeeze bottle of Duke’s mayonnaise in the pantry. I could not tell if the tomatoes were home-grown or were store-bought, but they were good, whichever. After all, they came from somebody’s garden. I put a slice of tomato on a sausage biscuit from the “Golden Arch Steak House” (Thank You, Kelly) and pronounced it good.

Fresh biscuits, coffee, donuts and already-sliced tomatoes, eaten while surrounded by good church folks? Life is good in Iredell County.

Thus endeth the sermon. Please stand and turn to page 135 in the hymnal for our closing hymn….