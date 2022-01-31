 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free heart health month virtual seminar is scheduled
Heart Health Month

Davis Regional Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center are hosting a free, virtual seminar “Nutrition and Heart Health” in recognition and promotion of Heart Health Month Awareness.

The presentation is at noon Feb. 11 and will be presented by Bernadette Joyce, a clinical nutrition manager at the medical centers.

For information about the seminar or to register, visit the Events tab at davisregional.com or lnrmc.com. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet.

