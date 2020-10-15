Free food drive planned at local church

Free boxes of food, one per household, will be given to anyone who comes to the church. The first event will be held Oct. 16 beginning at 2 p.m. and continuing until the food is gone.

Rev. Dr. Darrick Clemons, pastor of the local congregation, noted that he had seen similar food drives at a couple other churches in the Winston-Salem area and thought that Statesville needed this as well. Therefore he was provided the necessary information to apply for the free food with the government, which they in turn donated for the church to give away in the community.