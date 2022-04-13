 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Free diabetes seminar set in April

  • 0

Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers are partnering with Cabarrus Health Alliance in getting active to help prevent or delay Type 2 Diabetes. The Get Active to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes seminar is a part of Journey to a Healthier Me, a 16-week lifestyle change program designed for people who are at risk for Type 2 Diabetes and want to lower their risk.

The program introduces the concept of getting active and is designed for people with prediabetes. The free, online seminar is April 26 at 6 p.m. with registration required.

The program focuses on food choices, physical activity, stress management and problem solving common obstacles to healthy living. With a goal of creating positive lifestyle changes, focus is on creating safe and sustainable weight loss throughout the program. Helpful tips are provided throughout the program on tracking exercise and eating habits as well as strategies to manage stress, maintaining a budget while eating well, rewards to help you on your journey and staying motivated to ensure continued success beyond the program.

People are also reading…

To register, visit DavisRegional.com/Events or LNRMC.com/Events. A separate link will be emailed to you on your class date.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This giant, geological wonder known as 'Earth's bullseye' stuns all the way from space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert