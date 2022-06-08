Free diabetes seminar set for June

Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers are partnering with Cabarrus Health Alliance in getting active to help prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes.

The "Get Active to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes" seminar is a part of Journey to a Healthier Me, a 16-week lifestyle change program designed for people who are at high risk for Type 2 diabetes and want to lower their risk. The program introduces the concept of getting active and is designed for people with pre-diabetes. The free online seminar is June 30 at 6 p.m. with registration required.

The program focuses on food choices, physical activity, stress management and problem solving common obstacles to healthy living. With a goal of creating positive lifestyle changes, focus is on creating safe and sustainable weight loss throughout the program. Helpful tips are provided throughout the program on tracking exercise and eating habits as well as strategies to managing stress, maintaining a budget while eating well, rewards to help you on your journey and staying motivated to ensure continued success beyond the program.

To register, visit DavisRegional.com/Events or LNRMC.com/Events. A separate link will be emailed to each participant on their class date.