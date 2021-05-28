Free college offered at Mitchell for high school grads with NC Longleaf Grant

Eligible 2021 North Carolina high school graduates will have their tuition and fees covered at Mitchell Community College for up to two years.

The Longleaf Commitment is a grant program for 2021 North Carolina high school graduates who will attend a state community college starting in the fall 2021 semester. High school graduates may be eligible to receive this grant — not a loan — to cover tuition and fees toward a degree or to attain transfer credit. In addition to any Pell Grant award, this grant is designed to provide financial support to low- to middle-income families, including those who typically would not be eligible for full Pell Grant funds.

Full-time eligible students are guaranteed to receive $700 to $2,800 per academic year, for a total of two years. Less than full-time students may receive a partial award. The Longleaf Commitment Grant ends at the conclusion of the 2023 spring semester.

“This is a unique opportunity for recent high school graduates to earn a degree from Mitchell without student debt,” said Mitchell President Dr. Tim Brewer. “Now is the best time to go to college — this type of grant for students is once-in-a-lifetime.”

Eligibility requirements

• Graduate from a North Carolina high school in 2021