Frank Johnson files to run for Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Frank Johnson is adding his name to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners race after filing to run for the office on Thursday.

In a news release, he said that he has lived in Iredell County since 1971 and the location of his company, JMS Southeast Inc., is in Statesville and he was proud to pay taxes here.

However, he said some of the county commissioners’ decisions as of late had prompted him to file for office.

He said after reading that the county plans to spend what he said will eventually be around $100,000 on added elections security “carts” and the associated costs with them while declining to fund a bookmobile for the county’s library system, he chose to enter the race.

“That day impacted my belief that Iredell is so much better than this. The trend toward more of that attitude is mirrored in the current slate of candidates running for commissioner. We need diversity in the conversation in Iredell County,” Johnson said.