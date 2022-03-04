Frank Johnson files to run for Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Frank Johnson is adding his name to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners race after filing to run for the office on Thursday.
In a news release, he said that he has lived in Iredell County since 1971 and the location of his company, JMS Southeast Inc., is in Statesville and he was proud to pay taxes here.
However, he said some of the county commissioners’ decisions as of late had prompted him to file for office.
He said after reading that the county plans to spend what he said will eventually be around $100,000 on added elections security “carts” and the associated costs with them while declining to fund a bookmobile for the county’s library system, he chose to enter the race.
“That day impacted my belief that Iredell is so much better than this. The trend toward more of that attitude is mirrored in the current slate of candidates running for commissioner. We need diversity in the conversation in Iredell County,” Johnson said.
Johnson noted he has served as a regional North Carolina Department of Transportation board member and that allowed him to get perspective on how Iredell County measures up to the surrounding counties and their respective county commissions. He also said that he founded The Lake Norman Regional Transportation Committee “so that everyone in counties around the Lake got a chance to put their two cents worth in the pot of ideas concerning our regional transportation initiatives which so impact our lives.”
As one of only two Democrats filed to run for the board of commissioners, Johnson said he knows he is seeking a seat in a Republican-leaning Iredell County, but believes he can bring about positive changes for its residents.
“In today’s politically charged climate, I believe I can help the folks in Iredell get involved in their county government to improve all our lives. I can’t do it without a lot of you voting for a Democrat in our upcoming election,” Johnson said.
A graduate of Belmont Abbey College, Johnson also noted his previous positions on a number of local boards, including the N.C. Board of Science Technology and Innovation and N.C. Community College System, as well on committees within his field of work. He is also involved in local organizations, including the Rotary Club previously.
Johnson is married to Linda Kay Farris and they have two children whose families live in Statesville and Troutman.
