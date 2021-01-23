Frank Johnson appointed to North Carolina Board of Science, Technology and Innovation

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Frank L. Johnson of Statesville to the North Carolina Board of Science, Technology, and Innovation:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson is a member at-large.

Johnson is the founder of JMS Southeast, Inc. and the president and technical advisor of Statesville Process Instruments, Inc. Johnson brings decades of experience in business and manufacturing to the board. An active member of his community, Johnson has also served on boards of organizations including Belmont Abbey College, the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the State Board of Community Colleges and as vice president of the Instrument Society of America.(Currently “The International Society of Automation located in RTP NC)

The mission of the N.C. Office of Science, Technology & Innovation is to improve the economic wellbeing and quality of life of all North Carolinians through advancing science, technology, and innovation. To achieve this mission, the office develops and administers policies and programs that accelerate both the development of next-generation technology companies and the adoption of technology across existing industry. The NC Board of Science Technology and Innovation is a part of the NC Department of Commerce.