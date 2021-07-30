Frank and Carol Childress commit $1M for financial aid at MCC

Mitchell Community College students relying on scholarships to afford their education got a major boost with the announcement that longtime Statesville residents Frank and Carol Childress have committed $1 million for financial aid at the college.

Their gift, which created an endowed scholarship fund through the Mitchell Community College Foundation and Endowment for Excellence, is the second commitment of a million dollars or more this academic year, according to James Hogan, Mitchell’s vice president for advancement. In the fall of 2020, the foundation announced a million-dollar commitment from Lake Norman residents John and Teresa Schaefer — a gift that inspired the Childresses.

“We talked with James last year and told him of our desire to provide scholarships for students who sought avenues of higher education after their high school graduation. We saw what the Schaefers did for the college, and that inspired us to make a more substantial commitment,” Frank Childress said. “This gift is a means whereby students can have the resources to accomplish their educational goals without a financial burden. Ultimately, this gift will help our community, and hopefully it will challenge others in our community to help support the students at Mitchell.”