Eileen Fowler was recently presented the Laity Service Award at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Hartness Road.
Fowler has served Wesley for many years. She has been a mainstay in the education of children, having served as a Sunday school teacher, nursery worker and Bible school leader. Fowler has also been a leader in the United Methodist Women’s organization and has served on many committees and boards within the church.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ben Gibson
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today