Fourth Creek Rotary, winning golfers donate to Children's Hope Alliance

While golf may be the drawing card for the annual Laura Laws Memorial Tournament, organizers have always stressed it’s more about helping children in the community.

And that’s a fitting tribute to Laws, who died in 2003. Laws was passionate about the game of golf, but was just as passionate about children. So those two passions were merged shortly after Laws’ death with the golf tournament, which teed off in September for the 19th year.

While the tournament raises money for scholarships for students in Iredell and Alexander counties, the organizers of the event, the Fourth Creek Rotary Club, also donate proceeds to local charitable organizations that serve children.

One of the ways in which the golf proceeds are donated is from the golfers themselves. The teams that participate pick a favorite charity and any winnings are given to that organization.

And a fitting donation came from Laws’ sister, Cathy Thomas Potts, who is one of the sponsors of the tournament and her team took home the first-place trophy. Potts and her teammates choose Children’s Hope Alliance.

Fourth Creek Rotary recently presented $10,000 to Children’s Hope Alliance’s Celeste Dominguez and the contribution from Potts’ team was $750.

The Potts’ team consisted of Potts, Imke Zachowicz, former UNC basketball star Al Wood and University of Mississippi men’s basketball athletic director Bobby Lutz. They won with a score of 55.

One of the big features of the annual tournament is the chance to play golf and hobnob with ACC basketball stars such as Wood as well as Phil Ford. Dereck Whittenburg, Tommy Burleson, coaches such as Bobby Cremins and Lutz and NASCAR TV analyst Jeff Hammond.

In September, Potts said her sister would be thrilled to see how she is remembered.

“She would be so overwhelmed and grateful for her memory to be honored with the proceeds from the tournament helping so many young people through the organizations and scholarships benefiting them,” Potts said. “My entire family is humbled and amazed by the Fourth Creek Rotary Club, the participation of the community, the continued support of the athletes, and the efforts of the Statesville Country Club to make this event so meaningful and successful.”