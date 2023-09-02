alert top story
Fourth Creek Rotary to host blood drive on Sept. 6
- From staff reports
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed by 5-year-old sibling, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office
WATCH NOW: Striking the right tone: South Iredell band having fun, but holding self to a higher standard
As the South Iredell High School Band takes the field this year they’ll be building off the success of the last as the band earned Superior ra…
Two juveniles are facing felony drug charges after psilocybin mushrooms were located at Lake Norman High School, the Iredell County Sheriff's …
Joseph Ryan Perry, 37, is charged with five counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and two counts of felony statutory sex offense wi…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…