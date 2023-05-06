Fourth Creek Rotary will host a blood drive on May 10 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Statesville Family YMCA, 828 Wesley Drive, Statesville. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Fourth Creek Rotary to schedule an appointment. Donors can streamline their experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions. Walk-ins are welcome but spots may be limited.