The Fourth Creek Rotary Club is sponsoring a blood drive on July 12 from 2-6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Meeting St., in the fellowship hall.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and entering Fourth Creek Rotary to schedule an appointment.

Walk-ins are welcome. Donors can streamline their donation and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of the donation.

Donors can help more patients by making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood components. Types O, B- or A- are eligible.