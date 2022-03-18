 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fourth Creek Rotary-sponsored blood drive nets 34 units

  • 0
IMG_5578.jpg

Fourth Creek Rotarians Ken Davis, left, Sarah Kirkman, center, and Donnie Haynes volunteer at the American Red Cross Blood Drive Wednesday at the Statesville YMCA. The blood drive, sponsored by Fourth Creek Rotary, resulted in 34 productive units of blood. 

 Photo used with permission

Fourth Creek Rotarians Ken Davis, left, Sarah Kirkman, center, and Donnie Haynes volunteer at the American Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday at the Statesville YMCA. The blood drive, sponsored by Fourth Creek Rotary, resulted in 34 productive units of blood.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian refugee students join schools in Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert