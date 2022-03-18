Fourth Creek Rotarians Ken Davis, left, Sarah Kirkman, center, and Donnie Haynes volunteer at the American Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday at the Statesville YMCA. The blood drive, sponsored by Fourth Creek Rotary, resulted in 34 productive units of blood.
Fourth Creek Rotary-sponsored blood drive nets 34 units
