Fourth Creek Rotary recognizes telecommunicators with doughnuts, gift cards
Fourth Creek Rotary presented Daylight Donuts and Ol’ Bob’s gift cards to Iredell County Emergency Communications and Statesville Police Department Communications to say thank you during National Telecommunicators Week. Daylight Donuts of Statesville also contributed to the gift cards.

