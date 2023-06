ABOVE: Fourth Creek Rotary is recognized by the American Red Cross for hosting successful blood drives, collecting 140 units during 2022. Pictured, from left, are Fourth Creek Rotarian Donnie Haynes, who is the driving force behind the blood drives, organizing them and working at them, and President Carrie Nitzu. LEFT: Richard Griggs, director of Statesville Parks and Recreation, speaks to Fourth Creek Rotary about the city’s greenways Wednesday at the club’s weekly meeting.