 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fourth Creek Rotary, Randy Marion Ford, Shred South event benefits My Sister's House

  • Updated
  • 0
113322-srl-news-rotary-p1

Fourth Creek Rotarians help at the community shred event hosted by Shred South, Randy Marion Ford and Fourth Creek Rotary on Saturday. Donations made at the event will go to My Sister’s House. From left are Marlene Scott, Rick Teague, Leon Ijames, Sarah Kirkman, Larry Rogers, Diane Davis and Carrie Nitzu. 

 Photo used with permission

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iranian Guards again strike Kurdish groups in Iraq, one dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert