Fourth Creek Rotary presents donation to Power Cross Ministries

The Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament began nearly 20 years ago with the idea of honoring a woman who dedicated her life to helping children and to the game of golf.

And it has done just that by raising money for scholarships and to help local organizations that assist children. One of those organizations is Power Cross Ministries.

On Wednesday, the Fourth Creek Rotary Club, which sponsors and organizes the tournament, presented a $10,000 check to Power Cross’ Natalie Storment. An anonymous donor is matching that $10,000 dollar-for-dollar, bringing the total to $20,000.

Power Cross works to spread the life-changing word of Christ into the community, reaching out to young men and their families through athletics, tutoring and character-building opportunities.

Power Cross is one of the tournament’s two benefactors. The other is the Children’s Hope Alliance.

Fourth Creek Rotary also presents scholarships to students in the five Iredell County high schools and to a student at Alexander Central High School. Laws was a native of Alexander County and a graduate of Alexander Central. Davis said the scholarship presented to an Alexander Central student is matched by the Taylorsville Rotary Club.

Laws died in July 2003 from a dissection of the coronary artery. A championship golfer, she also was well-known for her love of children. She shared her love of music and crafts with children, playing the piano for children in Sunday school.

This year’s tournament was held in September and drew around 30 teams of golfers.