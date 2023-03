The Fourth Creek Rotary Club presented a donation to Friends of the Library and heard a presentation on the Foundation of Hope Ministries at its weekly meeting Wednesday.

The club donated $500 to Friends of the Library.

Rob Harris and Karen Kidd spoke to club members about the Foundation of Hope Ministries.

The club also announced plans for a blood drive on March 15 from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Statesville Family YMCA, 828 Wesley Drive, Statesville.