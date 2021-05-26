Fourth Creek Rotary presents contribution to Friends of the Library

Fourth Creek Rotary Club presents Iredell Friends of the Library with a contribution from the its Community Service fund at the club’s weekly meeting Wednesday at the Statesville Civic Center. Iredell County Library Director Juli Moore and Community Engagement Coordinator Jenny Levins spoke to the club about what Iredell Friends of the Library is and how it works to develop and implement programs for the library. Pictured, from left, are Larry Rogers, club president, Sarah Kirkman, Community Service chairwoman, Moore, Levins and Hank Byrd, club member and president of the Iredell Friends of the Library.