Fourth Creek Rotary of Statesville recognizes veterans

Iredell County Resident Senior Superior Court Judge Joe Crosswhite and Ahmad Kohestany were the guest speakers at the Fourth Creek Rotary Club meeting Wednesday.

Crosswhite is a retired colonel in the Army and Kohestany was his interpreter during Crosswhite’s service in Afghanistan. Kohestany also served in the Marines.

The two spoke in recognition of Veterans Day.

Other veterans, who are also club members, recognized at the meeting were Leon Ijames, Ralph Lepley, Larry Rogers, Joel Mashburn and Hank Byrd.

Ijames was a sergeant and Lepley was a captain, both serving in the Army. Rogers was a staff sergeant in the Army and Mashburn was also an Army sergeant. Byrd was a captain in the Army.