alert top story
Fourth Creek Rotary members volunteer at Iredell Christian Ministries
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Statesville man died Saturday afternoon after flipping a lawn mower into a pond in the 300 block of Elmwood Road.
A Statesville man is facing charges after leading deputies on a two-county chase Sunday afternoon, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Melissa Neader said the announcement that Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department will receive an Accessibility for Parks Grant in the …
One person is in custody and two others are being sought in connection with a shooting Wednesday that killed a 19-year-old.
A second suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old on Wednesday was apprehended in West Virginia.